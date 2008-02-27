The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA Buyout Talk Has Ubisoft Feeling Clucky

Activision teamed up with Blizzard. EA are trying to buy Take-Two. All this talk of joining, of coupling, of consuming, it's got Ubisoft feeling all warm between the knees. So they're off in search of new things! Ubisoft's tastefully-named boss Yves Guillemot:

The desire of EA to buy Take Two pushes us to go faster, to accelerate internal growth but also to look at acquisition opportunities.

Those acquisitions aren't other companies, though. That's so passé. Instead, Ubisoft will be on the lookout for raw, malleable intellectual property and licenses, most likely because we hear Guillemot has a pathological fear of hyphenated business names, and couldn't bear to see his company take one on.
Ubisoft to bid for game licenses rather than major takeover - Guillemot [Forbes]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles