EA CEO/Take-Two Chairman Talk Take Over Bid

I just got off the phone with Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello who called to talk about the back-and-forth going on right now between Take-Two and EA over Riccitiello's multi-billion dollar offer for the company.
I also, coincidentally, received Take-Two's comments on the whole, now-public, affair while on the phone with Riccitello. While the two seem to match up on the basic facts, their final analysis don't.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink