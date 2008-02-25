EA CEO/Take-Two Chairman Talk Take Over Bid



I just got off the phone with Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello who called to talk about the back-and-forth going on right now between Take-Two and EA over Riccitiello's multi-billion dollar offer for the company.

I also, coincidentally, received Take-Two's comments on the whole, now-public, affair while on the phone with Riccitello. While the two seem to match up on the basic facts, their final analysis don't.