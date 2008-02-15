The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA Explains Mystery KOTOR Slide

Yesterday Luke posted about a slide from an Electronic Arts analyst presentation which seemed to indicated that BioWare was working on a new Knights of the Old Republic title. Electronic Arts contacted us today to request a correction on the rumor we posted.

The slide from the EA presentation was titled "Best Creative Talent", EA said, and it "addresses future and past titles."

KOTOR, Black, Boogie, Skate and some other titles on the slide speak to past portfolio releases and the pedigree of the studio but do not specifically address future sequels. The MMO in development at Bioware Austin is listed a "New MMO". We apologise for any confusion this may have caused.

Great so now we know that the slide may or may not mean that a new KOTOR is being developed by Bioware. The public relations folks haven't responded to our email asking specifically if Bioware is working on a new Knights of the Old Republic game.

Bioware at Work on a New KOTOR [Kotaku AU]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles