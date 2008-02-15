EA Explains Mystery KOTOR Slide

Yesterday Luke posted about a slide from an Electronic Arts analyst presentation which seemed to indicated that BioWare was working on a new Knights of the Old Republic title. Electronic Arts contacted us today to request a correction on the rumor we posted.

The slide from the EA presentation was titled "Best Creative Talent", EA said, and it "addresses future and past titles."

KOTOR, Black, Boogie, Skate and some other titles on the slide speak to past portfolio releases and the pedigree of the studio but do not specifically address future sequels. The MMO in development at Bioware Austin is listed a "New MMO". We apologise for any confusion this may have caused.

Great so now we know that the slide may or may not mean that a new KOTOR is being developed by Bioware. The public relations folks haven't responded to our email asking specifically if Bioware is working on a new Knights of the Old Republic game.

Bioware at Work on a New KOTOR [Kotaku AU]