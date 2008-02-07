EA Needs To Do Better On Nintendo Platforms

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Electronic Arts hasn't forgotten about those casual gamers! Oh, no, not at all. EA is so ready to hop on that casual gravy cho-cho train. Hear what EA's Peter Moore has to say:

There will be more announcements that will be, if you will, licensed intellectual property that will be, quite frankly, looking at the more casual consumer that we see as a bigger force in the business. We need to do better on the Nintendo platforms, and we intend to do that. It's a different type of game mechanic that the Nintendo Wii consumer, in particular, can play.

Nice to see a third party publisher seriously looking at the Wii for what it is. Heck, and EA of all people.
