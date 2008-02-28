EA Not Ruling Out Hostile Takeover Of Take-Two

Cash money didn't work, flattery isn't working, maybe it's time for something a little more...drastic. Citing "sources", the New York Post reckon that EA could forget about buying Take-Two the nice way, and instead do what current boss Strauss Zelnick did when he took power: make kissy-faces with Take-Two's largest investors and convince them it's time for a change. When asked whether a hostile takeover was indeed an option for EA, the company's Chief Financial Officer Warren Jenson reiterated what EA's CEO told us on Saturday "We're keeping all options open", while industry analysts keeping tabs on the whole affair reckon that shareholders will vote in favour of the sale, while at the same time voting against Zelnick and co.'s controversial payrise plan.
EA COULD BECOME HOSTILE IN TAKEOVER [New York Post]
and then they will become even more hated.