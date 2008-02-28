The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA Not Ruling Out Hostile Takeover Of Take-Two

Cash money didn't work, flattery isn't working, maybe it's time for something a little more...drastic. Citing "sources", the New York Post reckon that EA could forget about buying Take-Two the nice way, and instead do what current boss Strauss Zelnick did when he took power: make kissy-faces with Take-Two's largest investors and convince them it's time for a change. When asked whether a hostile takeover was indeed an option for EA, the company's Chief Financial Officer Warren Jenson reiterated what EA's CEO told us on Saturday "We're keeping all options open", while industry analysts keeping tabs on the whole affair reckon that shareholders will vote in favour of the sale, while at the same time voting against Zelnick and co.'s controversial payrise plan.
EA COULD BECOME HOSTILE IN TAKEOVER [New York Post]

Comments

  • Morkai @Morkai

    and then they will become even more hated.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles