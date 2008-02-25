EA Or Not EA - The Take-Two Question

So EA wants to buy Take-Two Interactive, to the tune of $US 2 billion, and while to a certain degree I agree with EA's CEO John Riccitiello - this would be a major win for Take-Two stockholders, who've hung on for a rather bumpy ride over the past few years, I'm not sure how good it would be to the people who really matter to us here at Kotaku - the gamers. I thought I would take a look at the pros and cons of such a massive purchase, and then let you folks discuss it a bit as well. Imagine a squiggly, screen-distorting dream sequence effect here as we ponder the question, "What if Take-Two agreed to an EA buyout?"
Damn nice article, i hope EA doesn't get to win this offer GTA will be ruin if they get R*. LoL Jack Thompson vs EA i would love to see that my dream.