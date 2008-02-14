The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA Pitches Us Battlefield: Bad Company

At EA's New York event today, the Gawker video crew got a quick look at Battlefield: Bad Company for Xbox 360/PS3. What's EA's big pitch? Destructible environments. We've heard it before—here's hoping that Bad Company is more than just shooting barrels and blowing holes in walls textured with only certain types of brick.

Comments

  • node Guest

    talk talk ...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles