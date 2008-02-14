At EA's New York event today, the Gawker video crew got a quick look at Battlefield: Bad Company for Xbox 360/PS3. What's EA's big pitch? Destructible environments. We've heard it before—here's hoping that Bad Company is more than just shooting barrels and blowing holes in walls textured with only certain types of brick.
EA Pitches Us Battlefield: Bad Company
