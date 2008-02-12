EA Will Amend MoH: Heroes 2 Manual, No Plans To Stop It Happening Again

Well, we all know the sad fate of Medal of Honor: Heroes 2 multiplayer functionality. Your options? Put up with the lack of support, or return your copy to its place of purchase for a refund.

But what is EA's plan to rectify the situation for potential buyers? Here's what the local office had to say:

Moving forward, MoH Heroes 2 Australian game packs will remain the same and an amended manual with the correction will be included in place of the current manual.

It still boggles the mind as to how this slipped through the cracks. A new manual is great, but I think multiplayer would be better. Obviously.

EA had no comment regarding how it would avoid this sort of error in the future, or indeed, if its upcoming Wii titles will have online support in Oz. I'd hate to see this become the norm.