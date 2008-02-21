Echochrome Getting Summer US Release?

PSN puzzle game Echochrome looks very intriguing and, better yet, different. The game has gotten a Japanese release date (March 19), but no official US one. Game site Siliconera asked Sony Computer Entertainment of America about its US release, writing this:
I was told plans for the PSP version were up in the air and the summer slot is specifically for the PlayStation 3 version. Don't take this conversation as confirmation that the PSP version got the axe, its fate has not been sealed.
There ya go. Semi-official confirmation. Expect more details as they're released.
Echochrome Slated for Summer [Siliconera]
