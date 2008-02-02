ELSPA Denies Saying 90% Of Americans Pirate DS

Most of the gaming-concerned internet (including us) ran a quote from UK's ELSPA stating that 90% of United States DS owners were pirating games using the R4. We knew it sounded crazy, and so did the ELSPA who has denied the statement. After reiterating that they would never comment on affairs outside of the UK, the company reported that it traced the false statement back to a Singapore website where it had been lifted by The Sunday Post.

However it went down, we're happy to hear that the world hasn't gone crazy after all.



ELSPA distances itself from DS piracy report [Games Industry via Maxconsole]