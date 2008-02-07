English of The Dead, So Cool

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

House of the Dead, Typing of the Dead and now, English of the Dead. That's right, SEGA is making an English training version of its of the Dead series for Nintendo DS. In it, players must defeat Japanese speaking zombies by using English. Yes, you slay the walking dead with English! SEGA, give whoever thought up that concept gets a raise. The game is slated for sometime this year, and it will be totally awesome.
English of the Dead [NeoGAF via VideoGame Forums]

