Epic (And The Cliffster) Focusing On Consoles Because PC Gaming Is "In Disarray"

MTV's Stephen Totilo caught up with Cliffy B yesterday, and, you know, they talked about Portal, and Gears, and other stuff the Cliffster was or wasn't into these days. It's a great read, if only because it's nice hearing from the guy again (Mark, we love you, but a man can't survive solely on Chocolate Rein)! The best part, though, is where Clifford (pictured, above, rockin' the Cary Elwes look) breaks the hearts of PC gamers the world over:

I think people would rather make a game that sells 4.5 million copies than a million and "Gears" is at 4.5 million right now on the 360. I think the PC is just in disarray... what's driving the PC right now is 'Sims'-type games and 'WoW' and a lot of stuff that's in a web-based interface. You just click on it and play it. That's the direction PC is evolving into. So for me, the PC is kind of the secondary part of what we're doing. It's important for us, but right now making AAA games on consoles is where we're at.

You can't blame a man for wanting to make some cash money, would you? I can't. Those gold chains don't buy themselves, yo.

'Gears of War' Creator Update [MTV]