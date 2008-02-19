Epic Aren't Worth $US 1bn...They're Worth At LEAST $US 2bn!

Rumor: Microsoft are going to buy Gears of War creators Epic for $US 1 billion. Rumour response: Epic VP Mark Rein, while refusing to rule the possibility out, gets his not-really-serious bargaining boots on and says $US 1 billion is totally unacceptable:
I have not seen the actual GamePro article but if they're going to make predictions about us selling Epic we would prefer if they started at $US 2 billion. Because we don't want anyone thinking that we're cheap.
I dunno Mark...that brown suit...you might want to kick it up to $US 3 billion, just to be sure.
Rein: "$US 1bn? We're not that cheap" [Develop]
