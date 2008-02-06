Epic Shoots Down GamePro's Gears 2 Exclusive

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The upcoming GamePro issue hitting newsstands February 12th entices gamers with a "special report" on Epic's Gears of War 2—the game we all know is coming but has yet to be announced to the world. So did GamePro score the scoop? According to Epic's Mark Rein, they did not.

It is complete nonsense. We have not announced a sequel to Gears of War to Gamepro or anyone else for that matter.

This response, of course, does not write off the possibility of hot gossip or legitimate leaks. But don't expect six pages of centerfold-quality Gears 2 porn or any official confirmation.

Gear Of War 2 [Announced?]In Special Report In Next GamePro [Epic via NextGeneration]

