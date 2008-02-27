Ernie Hudson in Dragonball Movie (Hooray!)

We could be posting other stuff right now, but fuck that. We wanna talk about Ernie Hudson. The Ghostbusters star has joined the cast of the live action Dragonball movie that's filming in Mexico. If for some amazing reason, the live action Dragonball movie does not suck, we have one person and one person only to thank. That person is Ernie Hudson.
New DB Movie Member [Variety via Anime News Network][Pic]
