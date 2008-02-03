The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Eternity's Child Coming to WiiWare

ecwiiware.jpgWiiDS.co.uk is reporting that cartoonist Luc Benard has announced that his surreal game, Eternity's Child, will be available for WiiWare download sometime in Q2 of 2008. It will set you back 500 Wii points to get a peek in side the beautifully twisted mind of Mr. Benard and his wild cast of characters. More news from Mr. Benard on other projects are expected to come next week.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles