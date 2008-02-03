WiiDS.co.uk is reporting that cartoonist Luc Benard has announced that his surreal game, Eternity's Child, will be available for WiiWare download sometime in Q2 of 2008. It will set you back 500 Wii points to get a peek in side the beautifully twisted mind of Mr. Benard and his wild cast of characters. More news from Mr. Benard on other projects are expected to come next week.
Eternity's Child Coming to WiiWare
