Europe Gets Spore Two Days Early

That chilly breeze I'm feeling on the back of my neck may just be hell freezing over. While Spore will be released in the US on September 7, EA have announced that the game will be released in Europe on September 5. That's all four versions - PC, Mac, Mobile & DS - as well. Hardly recompense for years of suffering, but it's nice to catch a break sometimes.
