The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Europe Gets Spore Two Days Early

That chilly breeze I'm feeling on the back of my neck may just be hell freezing over. While Spore will be released in the US on September 7, EA have announced that the game will be released in Europe on September 5. That's all four versions - PC, Mac, Mobile & DS - as well. Hardly recompense for years of suffering, but it's nice to catch a break sometimes.
Spore release date announced [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles