Europe Gets Two PS3 Bundles (Neither Of Them For MGS4)

You could almost hear it the instant news of the US MGS4 bundle hit: "what about Europe?" Well, sorry, Europe, you're not getting it. Instead, you're getting two bundles of your own. The first has been cobbled together to cash in on Blu-Rays recent Format Wars victory, as it offers the home theatre connoisseur a 40GB console and three Blu-Ray movies (Casino Royale, Spiderman 3 & 300). It'll be available on March 19. The other bundle has been cobbled together for the racing fan, and will include a 40GB unit and a copy of Gran Turismo 5 Prologue. It'll be out on March 28. Both will cost €399, which is alright, but both will also include a single Sixaxis controller, which is not alright.



