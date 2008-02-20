Think the release date turnaround on Mario Kart was pleasing on the eye, Europe? It's nothing on Wii Fit's, which will be launching in Europe on April 25 (complete with new 150kg-taking balance board), nearly a whole month before the US, who won't be seeing it until May 19. No explanation was given for this dramatic turn of events, though I've got my suspicions somebody at Nintendo in Japan has figured out there are several hundred million more potential customers in Europe than in either Japan or the US, and that constantly fucking them over with long delays probably isn't in the company's best interests.
Europe Gets Wii Fit A Month Early
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink