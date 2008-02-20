Europe Gets Wii Fit A Month Early

Think the release date turnaround on Mario Kart was pleasing on the eye, Europe? It's nothing on Wii Fit's, which will be launching in Europe on April 25 (complete with new 150kg-taking balance board), nearly a whole month before the US, who won't be seeing it until May 19. No explanation was given for this dramatic turn of events, though I've got my suspicions somebody at Nintendo in Japan has figured out there are several hundred million more potential customers in Europe than in either Japan or the US, and that constantly fucking them over with long delays probably isn't in the company's best interests.