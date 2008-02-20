European Brawl Release Date Announced?

Dutch site GamerCC are reporting (Nintendo are yet to confirm) that, during the Micromania Games awards show held in France earlier today, it was announced that Super Smash Bros. Brawl would be released in Europe on June 6. That's June 6 2008 for the (understandably) paranoid amongst you. Bummed at the delay? Look on the bright side! That's less than four months away! It could have been much, much worse.

