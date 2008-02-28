European Wii Fit Price Announced

Those lucky Europeans who are getting Wii Fit a month before North America aren't faring so well when it comes to price. Nintendo announced today that Wii Fit will retail for £69.99 in the UK and EUR 89.99 in the rest of Europe when it's released on April 25. Not so great when compared to the suggested retail price of $100US in North America (about £50). Oh well Europe. At least you'll be able to exercise - er, become aware of your body - a month before those of us across the pond!
