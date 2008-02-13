Everyday Shooter FINALLY Hits PAL PS Store This Week

And so our vigil comes to an end. SCEE have announced, via their Three Speech blog, that Everyday Shooter will be appearing on the PAL PlayStation Store this Thursday. And only four months after the US release! When finally downloading and enjoying this fantastic title, I hope you all take a moment to appreciate the vast amount of intricate localisation work that went into the game. Be a shame if four months work went unrecognised!

