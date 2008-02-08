Everyone's Nintendo Channel U.S. Bound Soon

Rumor has it that Everyone's Nintendo Channel, that channel that will be packed with Nintendo-flavored infomercials, some insider interviews, video and DS downloads, will be hitting the U.S. in the next month or so.

A source tells us that the channel will also be home to some of the same sort of video game centric videos found on Xbox Live and the Playstation Network. Specifically, convention videos might start popping up on the channel once it goes live in the states. It's unclear if Nintendo will follow the same path as Microsoft, and now Sony, and start producing their own material from show floors or just rely on pre-packed stuff from the hosts themselves.