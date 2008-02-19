Evolving Aquaria: From Bloody Shooter To Indie Exploration

Indie darling Aquaria may be best known for its serene underwater setting and gorgeous hand-painted artwork, but its genesis lies in one of the most twisted, most violent video games ever created, I'm O.K. That game, designed in part by "attorney" Jack Thompson, was part of the self-described school shooting expert's "A Modest Proposal" an ultra-violent game concept that was supposed to elicit a $US 10,000 pay out from Thompson, should someone be bold enough to make it. Jack, as expected, welshed on the promised charitable donation when I'm O.K. hit the web, but the freeware shooter garnered the attention of Aquaria co-creator Alec Holowka.