Exclusive: Eternity's Child Creator Attempts to Tackle the Holocaust

Luc Bernard, the mind behind the upcoming Wii-Ware title Eternity's Child is already hard at work on a new and what is sure to be a very controversial game or the DS. Imagination Is The Only Escape is the story of a young Jewish boy living in France during the occupation by the Nazis in World War II. In order to escape the horrors around him, he imagines a fantasy land that becomes the basis of the game's world. The adventure platformer will attempt to educate players on the atrocities experienced by many children during the time of the Holocaust.

The sad thing is that videogames are still considered toys and not art, I hope that this game can show that games can be just as important as films.

This is pretty strong strong stuff, especially for a platform as family friendly as the DS. If this does make it to fruition, you can bet it will be heavily watered down. Mr. Bernard has sent Kotaku three initial screen shots from the game that he insists will probably be censored down the road for their use of Nazi symbolism. So make the jump to take a look at what may be the only unfettered shots of this game you may ever see. Be warned, the accompanying text to a couple of the images is rather disturbing.