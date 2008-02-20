Ex-GameSpotters Gerstmann & Davis Try A New Podcast On For Size

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The last thing the gaming world needs is more amateur gaming podcasts. Lucky for the newly-launched Arrow Pointing Down, then, that it's not cobbled together by a couple of awkward teenagers using a $US 3 PC mic in their dad's office. It is instead put together by former GameSpot staffers Jeff Gerstmann and Ryan Davis, who in their former lives manned GameSpot's podcast. The sound quality is God-awful thanks to a dodgy Skype connection, but still worth a listen if you've got some 90-odd minutes of doing nothing scheduled for later today.
Arrow Pointing Down Podcast Beta [Arrow Pointing Down]

