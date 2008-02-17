Eye of Judgment Set Two Cards in Sony's Hands

Eye of Judgment players will be happy to hear that Sony has received US Set Two cards from partners Wizards of the Coast. There is no release information or many details, but the Playstation Blog has posted a small gallery of six of the new cards: Dwarf Sniper, Elven Soul Hunter, Archiver, Aluhjan Spellshield, Aluhja Inquisitrix and Partmole Warhound. This will be the first new set of cards since the Playstation Eye powered card battle game hit store shelves last year.
Hot Off THE EYE OF JUDGMENT Card Press: Set 2 {Playstation.Blog]
