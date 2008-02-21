The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fable 2 To Feature Co-Op, XBLA Minigames

Peter Molyneux took the stage this morning to talk more Fable 2, and announce two new features that will be making their way into the game. The first is an interesting one: co-op play. Real co-op play. If you own Fable 2, and a friend of yours owns Fable 2, you can jump into their singleplayer world, play along, then leave. Sort of like Crackdown. Except here, any items or experience you accrue in their game you'll be able to take back to yours. Nifty!

The other feature is a little more unique. A few weeks prior to the release of Fable 2, Lionhead will put out an XBLA title that contains a few gambling minigames. Any and all money you earn in those, you can export into Fable 2 when you get the final game. Sure, it's a neat gimmick, but it's also teaching you a lesson: you don't get money during quests in Fable 2. Because Skeletons in caves don't carry wallets. The only way you can earn money in the game is to either work for it, or win it by gambling.

Add those to the dog and the fact I really dug the first Fable and yes, Peter, despite my best attempts at ignoring your promises, I'm excited for this game.

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    I support any game that has true co-op. And by that I mean across the internet, full storyline, co-op. Not splitscreen only cop-out.

    I just hope the feature makes it across to more PC games.. :(

    0
  • Alex Guest

    Pretty neat, hopefully all these things come true. This will be a unique game if they actually have the XBLA type mini-game.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles