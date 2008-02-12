The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Factor 5 To Tweak Lair Controls?

In between trying to convince IGN that the only people who found Lair's controls to be woeful were "hardcore" gamers, Factor 5 boss Julian Eggebrecht raises the possibility that those same controls might be tweaked in a future update for the title:

If we find a chance in the future that would bring Lair to the audience which didn't get any access, that would be fantastic. I can't say anything quite yet, but there might be something in the works there. We might have a chance yet to bring those back to the table and hopefully, if that should happen, they would give the game a second chance.

Now, he might be talking about "doing a Capcom" and bringing it to the Wii, but since their Wii game is all-new, that's doubtful. No, he's probably talking about a patch or the PS3 Greatest Hits/Platinum re-release coming bundled with the option of stick controls. Or both!
  • kristian Guest

    Hi i have bought lair for my ps3 and find the controls fantastic, i believe this is a great leap forth in the evolution of the console. The best way to enjoy lair is to grit your teeth until you have finished the game then you will have enough experience with the flight controls to go back and play through missions like deadmans basin with ease then you will realize that this is a fun game.

    0

