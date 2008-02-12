Factor 5 To Tweak Lair Controls?

In between trying to convince IGN that the only people who found Lair's controls to be woeful were "hardcore" gamers, Factor 5 boss Julian Eggebrecht raises the possibility that those same controls might be tweaked in a future update for the title:

If we find a chance in the future that would bring Lair to the audience which didn't get any access, that would be fantastic. I can't say anything quite yet, but there might be something in the works there. We might have a chance yet to bring those back to the table and hopefully, if that should happen, they would give the game a second chance.

Now, he might be talking about "doing a Capcom" and bringing it to the Wii, but since their Wii game is all-new, that's doubtful. No, he's probably talking about a patch or the PS3 Greatest Hits/Platinum re-release coming bundled with the option of stick controls. Or both!

