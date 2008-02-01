2008's best-named title is now also home to 2008's most explosive trailer. In the literal sense, not the PR-speak sense. The whole thing, naught but explosions and fire! The highlight of which is an exploding, thrown gas tank, which as a co-op move looks pretty great (provided they mix it up - you don't tend to run into that many gas tanks in your daily travels).
Faith And A .45 Trailer
