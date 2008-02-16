Fallout 3 Is 50%-80% The Size Of Oblivion

The virtual worlds within RPGs are getting bigger by the day, but as an ex-girlfriend once asked us, how big is too big? Fallout 3 is reportedly building a world that, off the cuff, is about 50%-80% the size of Bethesda's last opus, Oblivion. While I enjoy exploring as much as the next guy, given the size of Oblivion, that 50%-80% sounds plenty big to me.
But what would you prefer, to explore humongous, varied worlds with a little content in each place, or a smaller, more compact world with more a higher quest/location ratio?
Fallout 3 [Gameplayer via GamingToday]
