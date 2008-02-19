Fallout 3 Releasing On PC, PS3 & 360 Simultaneously?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I loved Oblivion. Loved it. Lucky for me I was playing it on PC, though, because if I'd had to wait over a year for it on PS3, I'd have been pissed. That won't be happening a second time around, though, as Bethesda have indicated that when Fallout 3 is released later this year - the second time they've tried an RPG on current-gen consoles - they're hoping to release on all three platforms simultaneously. Course, that's just a "plan" at the moment. There's plenty of time for the PS3 version to be delayed yet!
Fallout 3 versions "should all be the same date", says Bethesda [VG247]

