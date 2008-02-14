Favourite GTA IV Random Moment

It's those random moments that make Grand Theft Auto work so well. You know, when the unexpected happens, and everything just falls into place and works. What's random GTA IV moment has stood out for Rockstar honcho Dan Houser? He says:

There are so many defining moments, but a recent one was during a police chase. A song I love came on one of the radio stations while I had two cop cars chasing me through chinatown. I was speeding along when another cop car I hadn't seen rammed me straight on, our cars crunched together, and I was sent flying through the windshield. I ducked into cover and could still hear the song playing from my smashed-up car. Then the cops opened fire, but one of them hit a pedestrian who pulled out his gun and started shooting. The next thing I know, there was a full-scale war going on between a random gang and the cops. Within a few seconds all the cops were dead and the gang members walked away. I got hold of another car and quietly drove out of the search area to lose my wanted level.

Honestly, I wasn't *that* excited about this game, but damn, after hearing stuff like this and reading Crecente's impressions, I say bring it.

Defining Moment [CVG]