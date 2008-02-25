FFVII On NES Is A Triumph Of The Human Spirit

A little while ago, the Shenzhen Nanjing Technology Company released Final Fantasy VII. On the NES. Totally unofficially, of course, but also totally, officially awesome. Sure, the game eschews Chocobo racing, limit breaks and even Yuffie and Vincent, but this being a NES cart, casualties are to be expected. What does make it in there are the other six characters and almost the entire main storyline of the multi-disc PlayStation epic, an achievement I have no hesitation in labelling Herculean. Since you'll never own nor play this, you can check out some screens here, with well over 100 more at the link below.

From polygons to pixels: Final Fantasy VII [Cinnamon Pirate]