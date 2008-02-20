The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Final Fantasy XIII Delayed to Spring 2010? Um...

Dunno! But we do know it's sure hard to delay a game that isn't dated. Square Enix hasn't said much about the game — which is, in a way, good, because we'd rather have them working on it than talking about working on it. Last we heard, Square Enix was smashing rumours that the game would be out this year. No wonder people are worrying! Some Japanese industry analysts over on Japanese stock news site Trader's Web predicted that Final Fantasy XIII would be pushed back to March 2010. Until then, the value of Square Enix's stocks is supposed to drop.

What's more, website Hobby Blog points out, some 2channel users are starting to compare FFXIII to vaporware like Gran Turismo for the PSP. We haven't heard any rumblings, suggesting that Square Enix was going to release the game as late as 2010 — though, it could happen! Though, pinning fears and tears on the Traders Web prediction is a little silly at this point. As KBC analyst Hiroshi Kamide tells Kotaku:

No news good or bad from the company really, but I expect the shares to start rallying again nearer the time DQIX is to be released.

So do we! We also expect Final Fantasy XIII will sell a gajillion copies in Japan no matter if it's released in 2009 or 2010. Until then, no freaking out, okay?

[Thanks, Muu for the tip!]

Comments

  • G. Scott Guest

    I think Sony pays to have companies like this make a big stank about vapor, as it keeps people waiting for the 'full potential' of the PS3 to be released. Sony knows that people's imagination is more powerful than any screen shot.

  • Mornelithe Guest

    If it's pushed to 2010, they lose my business.

  • KIRIN777 Guest

    Oh well, gues I’ll get rid of my ps3 and games. I got ps3 because of FFXIII, they can forget about saling the games 2 years from now. It’ll be out of date, FF fans really excited to get it this year. SE really care about not loyal fans than fuck SE. I know I won’t buy shit on wii or console, wii is for kids SE. You better release FFXIII this september or you’ll see your loyal fans fade away for blue dragon on xbox, I know I am. I’ll wait for a confirmation than I’ll decide it, Blue Dragon I come for u. Even FFXIII come xbox, I still not gonna buy it. Deay til 2010, mind of not making it at all. Close your damn company and make games for kids only on wii sorry ass SE.

  • KIRIN777 Guest

