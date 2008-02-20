Final Fantasy XIII Delayed to Spring 2010? Um...

Dunno! But we do know it's sure hard to delay a game that isn't dated. Square Enix hasn't said much about the game — which is, in a way, good, because we'd rather have them working on it than talking about working on it. Last we heard, Square Enix was smashing rumours that the game would be out this year. No wonder people are worrying! Some Japanese industry analysts over on Japanese stock news site Trader's Web predicted that Final Fantasy XIII would be pushed back to March 2010. Until then, the value of Square Enix's stocks is supposed to drop.

What's more, website Hobby Blog points out, some 2channel users are starting to compare FFXIII to vaporware like Gran Turismo for the PSP. We haven't heard any rumblings, suggesting that Square Enix was going to release the game as late as 2010 — though, it could happen! Though, pinning fears and tears on the Traders Web prediction is a little silly at this point. As KBC analyst Hiroshi Kamide tells Kotaku:

No news good or bad from the company really, but I expect the shares to start rallying again nearer the time DQIX is to be released.

So do we! We also expect Final Fantasy XIII will sell a gajillion copies in Japan no matter if it's released in 2009 or 2010. Until then, no freaking out, okay?

[Thanks, Muu for the tip!]