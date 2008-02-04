Final Fantasy XIII Scans from Famitsu PS3

A reader at FinalFantasy-XIII.net has scanned in 37 pages from the latest PS3-centric Famitsu magazine that covers Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy XIII Versus. There's not a lot new here (if any) but if you haven't been following every tiny bit of minutia coming out about the titles, there will probably be some things you haven't seen in here. Of course, you can read Japanese there will no doubt be lots of fun info about the game to take in as well.

