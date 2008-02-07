Fire Emblem, Harvest Moon Dated By Nintendo Australia

Nintendo Australia has announced release dates for Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn and Harvest Moon Magical Melody. According to the info, Harvest Moon is due on April 3, while Fire Emblem fans can expect the goods on April 10.

Yes, we've had to wait a while for Fire Emblem. But it's here. Almost. It's hard to imagine Japanese gamers have been playing it since February of last year. Let's hope Nintendo is working hard on sorting out that whole "localisation" thing.

Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn Harvest Moon Magical Melody