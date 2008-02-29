Firefly: Microsoft's First Game For Surface

Hopefully most of you still remember Microsoft's Surface, that tabletop computer system that uses intuitive multitouch control. And while we doubt the platform will be replacing Street Fighter IV cabinets any time soon, Microsoft's first game for the device, Firefly (by Hexic's Carbonated Games), is interesting from the technical demonstration standpoint. Now I'm ready to see them really push the boundaries and aggressively integrate all ten fingers into a game design.

Firefly: The first game for Microsoft Surface [SarcasticGamer]