First 4 Figures Nabs Sonic License

First 4 Figures, creators of some of the most amazing Zelda, Metroid, and Transformers collectible statues you're likely to find, have just announced an agreement with Jetix Consumer Products to produce viynl figures and statues based off of the 'classic version' of Sonic the Hedgehog. The first series of 4 to 5 inch figures is slated for July 2008 release, with the lineup - as pictured above - featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. Depending on where they draw the line with 'classic' Sonic, there might not be all that many more in the pipe. I mean, what's left? Robotnik? Maybe some mechanical animals? As far as I am concerned, vinyl Sonic figures are a dime a dozen anyway. I'm holding out to see what they do in the statue department.

