First Facebreaker Screen (That Was Quick)

Remember that new boxing game from EA that we just told you about earlier today? 1UP already got their hands on this pretty picture (mega version after the jump). The game is called Facebreaker, and after just one screen and a press release, I'm seriously interested. As Fahey mentioned earlier, EA games have gotten so simulation oriented that it can take the fun away from the more casual sports fan. But a full onslaught of perfectly simulated cartoon combat sounds like just my cup of tea plastic bottle of a rough and tough inhumanly-colored thirst quencher.

