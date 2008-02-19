First Footage Of PixelJunk Eden

Dylan Cuthbert of Q-Games showed off the above trailer at the first day of the Game Developers Conference, revealing PixelJunk Eden to the public for the first time. According to Cuthbert, the third game in the PixelJunk series is like "an organic Mario" in which the player collects pollen to make other plants grow. With a combo-based scoring system, the psychedelic experimental PlayStation Network title extends the PixelJunk credo of bringing simple, 2D games into high definition. Q-Games' latest looks like a fresh and welcome addition to their already interesting line-up of games.