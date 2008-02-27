The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Look At God Of War Special Edition PSP

That hasty Photoshop job of the God of War: Chains of Olympus PSP? Not official. But this one is and it looks far more gorgeous than the "Deep Red" PSP that Japanese gamers got. As we said earlier, the God of War Entertainment Pack comes with a bloody good PSP color swap, a copy of Chains of Olympus, a UMD with Judd Apatow's comedy blockbuster Superbad and a voucher to download Syphon Filter: Combat Ops from the PlayStation Store, free. Not a bad deal (and one that may make me bite, as I'm in the market for everything offered).

The bundle ships, as we said earlier, in June for $US 199.99. For a look at the reverse side, with a lovely Kratos silkscreen, keep on clickin'.

GOD OF WAR PSP BUNDLE

Oh, I'm absolutely bringing this thing to my next threesome. (Just kidding, honey!)

Comments

  • shafi Guest

    itz sik but they should have dont it in black and gold

    0
  • AMARIS Guest

    WERE IN WORCESTER CAN WE FIND THIS AT..?

    0
  • Joo Guest

    This is so unfair! In Australia our God of War Bundle is $309 (that's more than US$199) and the psp is a lame Silver with no extras.
    Why is Sony setting a double standard and charging us more?

    Red is one of my favourite colors. Sellers on Ebay will profit off me

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles