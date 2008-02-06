First Look At Rock Band's Stage Kit

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Pre-order boxes for Rock Band's Stage Kit have begun turning up, giving us our first look at the all-in-one device. It appears...functional, albeit a little strange, since it looks less like something designed to aid in rocking and more like something that fell out of a Ghostbusters/HG Wells collaboration, and is now hell-bent on mankind's ultimate destruction. If you're willing to risk the future of out species - and pay $US 99 - for smoke and purple lighting while you play a videogame, that decision is yours and yours alone to make.

(Oh, and before you ask, no, I don't know why this one is explicitly marked for the Xbox 360. Maybe there's dongle issues!)
Rock Band Stage Kit boxed in the flesh [X3F]

  • Flock Guest

    I still prefer asking my younger brother to throw glitter and turn the lights on and off quickly whilst i play.

    It's sort of cute how they think can better that.

