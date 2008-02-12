First Professor Layton DLC Available

Japan's had Professor Layton DLC for a while now, so it's only fair that with the game's US release, Americans get a bag of those sweet, free crisps as well. As of now, the first of what should be weekly puzzle updates has been made available for download. I'm not sure how exactly it'll work as far as keeping your downloads, but it'll probably work out like Picross and allow you to save a certain number of puzzles to your cart.

First Professor Layton WFC puzzle up for download [Go Nintendo]