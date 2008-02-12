The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

First Professor Layton DLC Available

Japan's had Professor Layton DLC for a while now, so it's only fair that with the game's US release, Americans get a bag of those sweet, free crisps as well. As of now, the first of what should be weekly puzzle updates has been made available for download. I'm not sure how exactly it'll work as far as keeping your downloads, but it'll probably work out like Picross and allow you to save a certain number of puzzles to your cart.
  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    I ordered this from Play Asia, will we be able to get the US DLC here in Oz?

  • Youknowme Guest

    Is there gonna be a PAL release in Australia of this game?

