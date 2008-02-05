The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Screens Of Civilization Revolution For Nintendo DS

civ_rev_lead.jpgBefore Sid Meier goes massively multiplayer, he and the rest of the Civ team are bringing the Civilization series to the non-PC gaming masses. While the Wii version looks to have stalled, the Nintendo DS version is looking like a perfect it. 2K Games released a handful of new screens for the portable version of Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution and a singular piece of shiny artwork. This is the kind of handheld strategy gaming we can get behind.

Civilization Revolution DSCivilization Revolution DSCivilization Revolution DSCivilization Revolution DS

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles