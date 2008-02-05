Before Sid Meier goes massively multiplayer, he and the rest of the Civ team are bringing the Civilization series to the non-PC gaming masses. While the Wii version looks to have stalled, the Nintendo DS version is looking like a perfect it. 2K Games released a handful of new screens for the portable version of Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution and a singular piece of shiny artwork. This is the kind of handheld strategy gaming we can get behind.
First Screens Of Civilization Revolution For Nintendo DS
