Florida Supreme Court To JT - Show Cause Or STFU

On Tuesday the Florida Supreme Court hit good old Jackie T with a show cause order, basically requiring that he explain why he has been abusing the legal system. Here's the text, passed on to Game Politics by JT himself:

02/19/2008 ORDER-SHOW CAUSE TO: JOHN BRUCE THOMPSON It appears to the Court that you have abused the legal system by submitting numerous frivolous and inappropriate filings in this Court. Therefore, it is ordered that you shall show cause on or before March 5, 2008, why this Court should not find that you have abused the legal system process and impose upon you a sanction for abusing the legal system, including, but not limited to directing the Clerk of this Court to reject for filing any future pleadings, petitions, motions, letters, documents, or other filings submitted to this Court by you unless signed by a member of The Florida Bar other than yourself.

What does this mean? Unless he can prove that he has not abused the legal system (good luck with that), the Clerk of the Court won't accept anything from him without having it signed by a more responsible member of The Florida Bar. This is the legal equivalent of having your parent sign off on your homework.

Bear in mind that Thompson's fate as a member of the bar already hangs in the balance pending Judge Dava Tunis' judgment on the bar trial from back in November. This cannot possibly help his case.

Despite this latest development, Thompson remains insanely optimistic, but I don't want to spoil Game Politic's fun. Hit the link below for Jack's response.

