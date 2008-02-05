Foreign Criminals Play Wii Awaiting Deportation

The Telegraph reports, somewhat breathlessly, that "foreign criminals" are being given Nintendo Wii and plasma televisions to while away their time as they await deportation.

The detainees of Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre in Berhshire "enjoy computer games, five-aside football with cash prizes and televisions in every cell."

"Some detainees have Nintendo Wiis. If the consoles go wrong staff are sent to the nearest Argos to pick up a replacement.

So that's where all of those Wii are going.

