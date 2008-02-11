Former Marine's Disappearance Possibly Linked to COD

Former US Marine Eric W. Hall went missing last Sunday after leaving a relative's house in Deep Creek, Florida. According to his family he had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder since returning from from Iraq three years ago. Hall had returned home with a severe leg injury sustained from a bombing that also killed a close friend. Relatives report that Hall had been playing Call of Duty shortly before his disappearance and they believe that the game may have triggered some bad memories of wartime. While it is not a definitive fact that the game had this effect on him, given the amount of realism that is put into games these days it certainly seems a reasonable possibility.

Hall's family believe that if he he doesn't want to be found, he won't be. They are asking for help from any and all, especially from those with some military experience, in finding the missing young man.

"He just got up and said he had to go," Courtney Birge said about the day Hall disappeared. "He's a son, a grandson, a cousin and a brother. We are not going to stop until we get him home."

We here at Kotaku send our best to Hall's family and hope for his swift return.

Marine may be evading search effort [Herald Tribune]

