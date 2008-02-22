Fox News Headline - Video Gamers Leave Baby To Die

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While the headline for the actual story reads "Parents of Baby Left Alone in Car Seat for 8 Days Face Murder Charges", Fox News decided to go with the much classier "Video Gamers Leave Baby To Die" on the front page of their website today to direct eyes towards the story of a Peoria Illinois couple who left their 5-month-old baby strapped to a carseat in a crib for 8 days while they were home "playing video games, watching TV, feeding and caring for themselves." A truly horrible crime, but why the video gamer hate? As tipster Orrin points out, why not "TV Watchers Leave Baby To Die?" Simple. Because irresponsible video gamers are big news.

Check out some of the other headlines I have found for this story across the web:

Parents of 5-month-old face first-degree murder charges - Illinois Daily Herald
Parents Charged with Murder - Central Illinois Proud
Parents face first-degree murder in death of baby bound last week - WTHI News

Not one other news outlet I can find focused on the gaming like Fox News did. Are they holding a grudge over the Mass Effect debacle or what? As more and more people start playing video games, will every headline start to read like this? "Man Who Played Video Games Robs Bank." "Video Gamer Dies In Car Crash." This is getting pretty damn ridiculous. Is there a video game angle? Sure. Is it the only angle? Of course not. How about "Irresponsible Young Parents Leave Baby To Die"? Bah. I'm going to go punch something and blame it on gaming.


Parents of Baby Left Alone in Car Seat for 8 Days Face Murder Charges [Foxnews.com - Thanks Orrin]

  • Jesse Owens Guest

    Wow, that sure wasnt surprising. Seems any attention Fox can get is classified as good news...

