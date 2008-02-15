Frankenreview: Lost Odyssey (Xbox 360)

While Microsoft snagging Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi may not have set the Japanese market on fire, we're still interested to see the games that he's creating for the platform. Lost Odyssey is his studio Mistwalker's latest attempt to make the Xbox 360 an RPG system as classic as predecessors from Nintendo or Sony.

So how did the critics like Lost Odyssey? Hit the jump for our Frankenreview to find out—an edition so good you may never need to read another review again.

GamesRadar

It's also very, very pretty, with gorgeous cutscenes and in-game models, as well as rich environments and diverse level designs...The opening of the game is literally two hours of cutscenes mixed with a few instances of you making Kaim walk across a pretty environment.

IGN

Combat in Lost Odyssey is about as traditional as you will find in a modern-day game. It is completely turn-based with a menu system that seems taken straight from 1998. Everything you would expect is included. You can attack, use an item, cast magic, or activate a skill. Weapons in Lost Odyssey are pretty boring as none hold any special properties whatsoever — they are merely an Attack rating and nothing else. And the magic is the same thing you've experienced for the past 20 years.

Worth Playing

Lost Odyssey's combat...is excruciatingly, unbelievably, agonisingly slow. A random battle can take somewhere around five to 10 seconds just to get through the opening animation of the battle. This is compounded by Lost Odyssey's rather lengthy loading times, which occur quite often and last for what feels like an eternity. Between the loading times, the pointless camera panning and the incredibly time-consuming animations, combat slows to a crawl.

X-Play

It's just a shame that the developer, Mistwalker, couldn't get beyond their own limitations. Much like SquareSoft before them, it's clear that they'd rather be making a movie. At heart, Lost Odyssey and the most recent Final Fantasy are interactive movies with character stat-building. Many things in the game are done purely for visual style and to passively push the plot.

Kotaku

Because you see, Lost Odyssey isn't really a game. OK, it is, and it's a pretty decent one, but bear with me. The Gooch said as much himself, when he offered that the game was about emotion, not innovation. It's about the story, the world, the experience. And I'm man enough to admit that, as the tears flowed down the character's Unreal Engine 3-animated faces upon [a]moment of death, that emotion had me hooked. It sounds like if you're a fan of classic Sakaguchi, you'll like Lost Odyssey.